Three Hickory High student-athletes recently signed their National Letter of Intents to play college sports.

Anna Fleenor signed to play women’s golf at Wake Technical Community College.

Shelby Darden signed to play women’s basketball at Belmont Abbey College.

Izzi Wood signed to play women’s soccer at Appalachian State University.

Susana Smaligo signed to participate in women’s swimming at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Ayden Vaughan signed to play women’s soccer at Catawba College.

