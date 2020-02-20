A Hickory High student was in Catawba County court Thursday morning after she was charged this week with communicating threats towards Hickory and West Caldwell high schools.
Jaleya Rashea Allen, 18, of Hickory is charged with two counts of communicating threats of mass violence on educational property.
Allen’s mother was in court with her.
Allen walked quickly to face Judge Burford Cherry after her name was called. She requested a court-appointed attorney and was given her next court date, March 12.
On Feb. 18, Hickory High and Hickory Career and Arts Magnet schools were placed on a soft lockdown following threats made by an unknown social media user on Snapchat, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff's office.
The threat mentions two schools, Hickory High and another school referenced as “West.” West Alexander Middle School issued a code-in and West Caldwell High School was placed on soft lockdown on Tuesday.
After investigators determined the cell phone number and Snapchat account that posted the threats, the phone was seized and Allen was arrested. A search warrant on the phone revealed evidence that confirmed the phone was used to make the threats, according to a release from the Caldwell County Sheriff's office.
Allen declined to comment on the case saying, “I’m getting a lawyer.”
Allen is scheduled to appear in district court in Caldwell County on Feb. 24.
“Safety remains our number one priority at Hickory High -- and with all of our schools," Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Robbie Adell said Wednesday. "We sincerely appreciate the supportive efforts from our students, teachers, staff and families -- as we addressed this situation. We are thankful to the Hickory Police Department in bringing a resolution to this dilemma.”
