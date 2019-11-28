GREENSBORO — Hickory High graduate Morgan Malikowski recently completed her junior season with the Guilford College women’s soccer team.
Malikowski, a 5-foot-9 goalkeeper and midfielder, made eight appearances in goal with four starts for the Quakers. She did not allow a goal in wins over Salem College, Averett University and Hollins University.
Malikowski recorded a season-best eight saves versus Pfeiffer College. She ended the season with a .733 save percentage and compiled a 1.58 goals against average.
Malikowski enters her senior campaign with a 1.30 goals against average and a .793 saves percentage in 32 appearances.
As a field player, Malikowski saw action in four matches and notched her first collegiate goal in the Quakers’ 8-0 victory at Sweet Briar College.
Third-year head coach Stephanie Webb’s Quakers ended the season with an overall record of 6-9-3 and a 2-6-2 mark in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Webb may return up to 27 letter winners in 2020, including Malikowski.
