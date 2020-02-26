The Hickory girls basketball team began the one-and-done portion of its season, better known as the state playoffs, on Tuesday night and made all the pieces of the puzzle fit. The Red Tornadoes played outstanding defense to go along with an effective inside and outside attack to hobble the East Rowan Mustangs, 61-43.
“(That was) one of our better games as far as a complete game,” Hickory coach Barbara Helms said. “I told them (before the game), three things we’re going to work on are pride, passion and purpose — play with a purpose and they did. It seemed like they played with a purpose the entire night.”
Hickory entered the contest as the 11th seed in the 3A West Region of the playoffs, while East Rowan began the night as a 20-game winner in spite of being the 22nd seed.
“I thought they were a very good team,” Helms said. “They have a good inside-outside game. They had a very good year.”
Finley Lefevers had a big first quarter for the Red Tornadoes, scoring 11 of her game-high 22 points including two big 3-pointers that gave Hickory a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. Lefevers hit another triple in the second quarter. Her first-half, long-range marksmanship opened the way for senior post Shelby Darden.
Because the Mustangs’ defense was forced to respect the perimeter, the 6-foot-5 Darden had room to post up and catch the ball. Her teammates repeatedly got the ball inside to her in a position to score.
The result was 21 points, nine of which came via the free-throw line.
“Finley made some big shots early and they had to go out and guard her,” Helms said.
Darden scored her 1,000th career point early in the third quarter with a pair of free throws.
“She’s been a starter for me for four years. She was like Bambi when she started, a scrawny little thing,” Helms said of Darden. “She’s been in the weight room every semester. She’s worked very hard to get to the point where she’s at right now.”
Hickory was ahead 32-23 at the half and increased its lead to 14 points on a 9-4 run early in the third quarter. Darden posted up and got to the charity stripe, while Lefevers and Chloe James got out and ran for some easy baskets.
Mary Spy went to work for the Mustangs as East Rowan was still within in reach after three periods, 46-36.
The Red Tornadoes effectively used the foul line in the fourth quarter to put the game in the win column. Hickory was 11 of 17 from the line in the final period and 26 of 36 for the game as it outscored East Rowan 26-7 at the free-throw line.
The other element of Tuesday's contest not to be overlooked was Hickory’s transition defense spearheaded by Kayla Soublet, James, Izzi Wood and Ellie Rumbaugh. They hampered the quick Mustangs most of the night and kept them from running their way back into the game.
“We were finding people. We weren’t waiting for the ball to get there and then reacting,” Helms said. “Again, that goes back to being smart.”
East Rowan, runner-up in the North Piedmont 3A Conference, finishes the year at 20-7. Spry had 20 points to pace the Mustangs and Adalie Harrison was also in double figures with 11.
Hickory has now posted its own 20-win season with a record of 20-6 heading into Round 2 of the 3A playoffs.
“I thought it was a great win for our girls,” Helms said. “Now we have to turn around and focus on the next game, one at a time.”
Hickory will play on Thursday against sixth-seeded Dudley (20-7), which defeated 27th-seeded Marvin Ridge 73-71 in the opening round.
East Rowan: 14 09 13 07 – 43
Hickory: 15 17 14 15 – 61
East Rowan – Mary Spry 20, Adalie Harrison 11, Grace Eagle 7, Caroline Houpe 3, Leah Hinceman 2.
Hickory – Finley Lefevers 22, Shelby Darden 21, Kayla Soublet 8, Chloe James 5, Kellen Morin 3, Ellie Rumbaugh 2.
