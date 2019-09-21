Hickory Fire Department recently hired five new firefighters: Brandon Adams, Phillip Crane, Kelvin Gregory Jr., Joseph Petrone and Steve Williams.
As a volunteer, Adams serves as a firefighter with Granite Falls and North Catawba Fire and Rescue. He is certified as a level II firefighter and in Technical Rescue through the North Carolina Fire & Rescue Commission.
Adams is also certified as an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) through the North Carolina Office of the Emergency Services. In 2016 he graduated from the Hibriten High School Fire Academy. He is engaged to Lindsay Absher and they are expecting a son. His parents are Charlie and Nan Adams and he has a sister named Sara.
Prior to employment with the Hickory Fire Department, Crane served as a firefighter and engineer with City of Lenoir and as a member of Grace Chapel Fire Department. He is certified as an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) through the North Carolina Office of Emergency Services and a Level II firefighter through the North Carolina Fire and Rescue Commission.
Crane has completed training in many areas including Hazardous Materials certification awareness and operations levels, Driver Operator pumps and aerials and is certified in Technical Rescue. He has also completed training as a Fire & Life Safety Educator. Crane is the third member of his family to work for the city of Hickory. Both his father and grandfather were members of the fire department.
Gregory is certified as a Level 2 Firefighter, Technical Rescuer and Hazardous Materials Awareness and Operations levels through the North Carolina Fire & Rescue Commission.
Since 2019, Gregory has been certified as an Emergency Medical Technician through NC Office of Emergency Medical Services. He is married to Alex and they have two children, Riley and Huxley. He is also the stepson of retired Hickory Fire Department Capt. Paul Holsclaw.
Petrone has also been hired as a firefighter with the Hickory Fire Department. Prior to employment with the Hickory Fire Department, he was a member of the Hudson Fire Department and worked nine years with Caldwell County Emergency Services.
Through the North Carolina Fire and Rescue Commission, Petrone has completed training as a Level 2 Firefighter, Hazardous Materials certification Awareness and Operations levels and Technical Rescue. He is certified as an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) through the North Carolina Office of Emergency Services and also as a Paramedic. He is married to Brittany.
Steve Williams’ fire service career started in Decatur, Georgia where he worked as a firefighter. He is certified as an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) through the North Carolina Office of Emergency Services and a Level II firefighter through the North Carolina Fire and Rescue Commission.
Williams has completed training in many areas including Hazardous Materials certification awareness and operations levels. He enjoys biking, mountain biking, kayaking, hiking and spending time with his girlfriend, Cindy.
