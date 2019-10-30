The wisdom of throwing out the records when two rivals collide on the field of competition was on display in front of a big crowd Tuesday when the Hickory boys soccer team welcomed St. Stephens to the pitch. The backyard rivalry went back and forth and down to the wire before the Red Tornadoes scored a late, short-handed goal to escape with a 3-2 win over the Indians.
“Rivalry match. That’s what it’s all about. It was a great night for soccer,” said Hickory coach Brian Jillings. “Coach (St. Stephens coach Roger Mueller) has done an excellent job with his group over there and gave us every bit we wanted.”
St. Stephens’ offense had the upper hand early and generated more shooting opportunities than Hickory, although neither team was able to find the net for nearly 12 minutes. Finally, the Red Tornadoes’ Luis Juarez corralled a deflected shot and converted it into the game’s first goal for a 1-0 Hickory lead that stood through the halftime intermission.
“I thought for the first 15, 20 minutes we played them really well,” Mueller said of the Indians’ efforts. “We just ran out of gas. I think we probably played them better than they played us.”
That continued into the second half and in the 52nd minute when Favian Juarez snagged a loose ball off of a free kick and slipped it past the Hickory goalkeeper to tie the score at 1.
Then a little over three minutes later, Jose Vallecillos took a forward pass on the right side and sent a left-footed rocket just inside the right post for a 2-1 Hickory advantage.
The Red Tornadoes went into a defensive mode and got an outstanding save by senior goalkeeper Peyton Winkler in the 65th minute to keep Hickory in front. However, Juarez struck again for the Indians in the 71st minute.
Juarez had a free kick from approximately 40 yards out and bent a high shot over the outstretched hands of Winkler to tie the score.
“They didn’t quit to the end,” said Mueller. “That’s something we’ve struggled with all year long. We would get a goal down and kind of put our heads down. That’s a tribute to the rivalry between these two teams.”
Just a little over a minute later, the Indians had the numeric advantage when Hickory’s Ayden Kelly was called for a foul and protested, receiving both a yellow and red card.
Forced to play short-handed, Hickory was able to find some daylight when Vallecillos shot a pass ahead to Carter Holt. Holt raced with the ball into the left side of the box and zipped the game-winner into the nets for the Red Tornadoes.
“A brilliant ball by Jose to play Carter through and a great finish from Carter,” Jillings said. “Jose has just been a godsend for us. He’s played, the latter half of the season especially, scoring goals, creating goals. He’s just taking it to another level.”
St. Stephens had another opportunity with less than two minutes to play, but the shot went wide.
Unofficially, St. Stephens had 18 shots to Hickory’s 17. Winkler stopped 12 shots and Indians goalkeeper Bennet Straham had seven saves at the other end.
“I want to give credit to both goalkeepers,” Jillings said. “Peyton had a fantastic match for us tonight and I thought the St. Stephens keeper matched him save for save. They both did a brilliant job in the match.”
It was the final match of the regular season for both teams and Senior Night for the Red Tornadoes, who finished the year with a record of 15-5-3 overall and 9-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference which was good for second place. Hickory won conference titles in 2017 and 2018.
“(They are a) really good group of guys that have been part of the program for four years, and (I) enjoyed working with them every day,” Jillings said of his senior class. “They’re really passionate about the game, you can tell by the way they play. We’re going to miss them.”
Both teams will now wait for next week’s draw for the state playoffs.
“We want to be full of confidence heading into the playoffs,” Jillings said about his squad that has now won four straight. “I’m really pleased with the way we’ve looked. If we move the ball quickly and utilize our skills, I think we can be a handful for any team we see in the playoffs. Hopefully, we’re peaking at the right time. We’ll just have to see what kind of draw we get next week.”
The postseason future isn’t nearly so certain for St. Stephens, which completed the regular season with a record of 7-10-2 and 5-7.
“We wait,” Mueller said. “If we get in, I think it’s another season altogether for us.”
