Hickory Dickory Dock recently announced on its website that it is permanently closed as of Oct. 1.
"We regret to inform all of our customers that we have permanently closed the Hickory Dickory Dock location in Hickory, N.C. effective 10-1-2019," the message from Hickory Dickory Dock management reads. "We have enjoyed providing entertainment to the tri-county area of Hickory for over 23 years. Thank you to all our customers for their support through those years!"
According to the Facebook page, Hickory Dickory Dock was a family friendly arcade with more than 50 arcade games, mini golf, laser tag, indoor playground, food court and more.
Hickory Dickory Dock was located at 825 U.S. Highway 70 SE.
