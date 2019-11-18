Hickory Democrat Kim Bost has announced she is running to represent N.C. House District 96, which covers the northwestern portion of Catawba County.
Bost, a design consultant, previously ran for the seat in 2018.
The announcement sets up a potential rematch against Republican Rep. Jay Adams, who is up for election next year.
“Catawba County deserves a representative who will put partisanship aside and fight for the families who live here. I’m not a politician - I’m running for office because I think we need fewer politicians in Raleigh and more people who will get things done. That’s where Jay Adams has failed – he’s turned his back on Catawba County families and puts his own business and personal interests first. As your Representative, I will always fight for our region and for the people who live here,” said Bost in a press release from her campaign.
“I ran hard in 2018, and while we came up short, I am even more committed to the people and policies that inspired my 2018 campaign,”
Filing for the office is in December.
In her announcement, Bost highlighted public education funding and affordable health care as some of the key issues of her campaign.
Bost lives in Hickory and manages the Hickory Farmers Market.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.