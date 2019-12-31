The Hickory High boys basketball team finished unbeaten in the 2019 portion of the season while claiming its fourth straight Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic crown with a 38-28 win over Alexander Central in a defensive donnybrook on Monday night at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex.
“Was it a defensive battle or an offensive struggle,” quipped Hickory coach Andy Poplin. “Both teams just competed at a high level. They (Alexander Central) are so well-coached with their matchup zone and we tried to coach up our man-to-man a little bit. Both teams were not going to give in and give the other team easy shots.”
The Red Tornadoes limited the Cougars to just 18.2% shooting in the second half, 27.9% for the game, and surrendered just nine points after intermission — none in the fourth quarter.
“You got to give them credit. They got the job done,” said Cougars coach Ed Wills. “Our effort was really good. It’s disappointing tonight because it was right there.”
Evan Presnell hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter to stake to the Cougars to a 10-7 lead at the end of the opening period. In the second quarter, Hickory went scoreless over the final six minutes as Alexander Central went on a 9-0 run to go to the locker room in front by a 19-12 score.
The Red Tornadoes were just 2 of 11 from the field in the second quarter and turned the ball over five times in the period. Conversely, the Cougars did not go to the free-throw line at all in the first half.
But in the second half, the Red Tornadoes pushed the defensive pressure out farther into the front court with the effect of quickening the tempo.
“We just wanted to get some easy looks,” Poplin said, noting his team favored straight up pressure instead of trapping after intermission. “We tried pressure without leaving people open.”
Nick Everhardt put back an offensive rebound to give Hickory the lead, 24-23, with 3:19 to play in the third quarter. Jem Lowrance answered with a bucket from the blocks for Alexander Central. Then Hickory’s Cody Young and the Cougars’ Presnell traded triples before Everhardt gave the Red Tornadoes the lead for good, 29-28, with a bucket down low to end the scoring in the third quarter.
“I thought they sped us up a little bit and we got a little bit timid,” Wills said about the Cougars’ second-half shooting woes. “We had some good opportunities. We just missed four or five easy baskets.”
Young nailed another deep 3 midway through the fourth quarter to push Hickory’s lead to 33-28.
“Cody struggled the whole tournament. But we’re going to live and die with him,” Poplin said. “Cody’s our guy. We’re not going to go away from him. The guy has no fear. He’s hit a lot of big shots in his career.”
With a two-possession lead it was Hickory’s turn to be patient as Alexander Central just couldn’t get the ball to fall.
“We just felt really fortunate in the second half we made a few more shots than the first half,” Poplin said, noting the Red Tornadoes were impatient. “I thought we moved the ball a little bit more, penetrated their zone and got some better looks in the second half.”
Davis Amos led the Tornadoes, now 11-0, with 13 points. Everhardt and Young each had 10.
Amos was named the tournament MVP for the second straight year.
“Davis is a guy that works really hard,” Poplin said. “He kind of stabilizes things for us. He’s been around the block for four years.”
Presnell was the lone Cougar in double figures with 13.
Alexander Central is now 7-6. Both teams are in action at home on Friday. Hickory will face Freedom, while Alexander Central will host Watauga.
In addition to Hickory’s Davis, Everhardt and Young, the 2019 all-tournament team for the boys included Keenan Kee of Bunker Hill, Elijah Fowler of Maiden, Justin Eggers of South Caldwell, Peyton Hemphill of Fred T. Foard, Will Rose of St. Stephens, Mathew Martinez and Jaheim McCathern of Newton-Conover and Maddox Kerley and Evan Presnell of Alexander Central.
box score
Hickory 38, Alexander Central 28
Alexander Central: 10 9 9 0 — 28
Hickory: 7 5 17 9 — 38
Alexander Central — Evan Presnell 13, Maddox Kerley 4, Jam Lowrance 4, Avery Cook 3, Zach Herman 2, Zach Wooten 2.
Hickory — Davis Amos 13, Nick Everhardt 10, Cody Young 10, Chrishon Hargrove 3, Hamouri Joyner-McCorkle 2.
