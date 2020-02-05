Plush Kutz Barber College

When it comes to being a barber, David Williams said cutting hair is only half the job.

Williams, a Hickory city councilman who has been a barber for nearly 25 years, said there’s also the customer service and the community service — how to be a good citizen and inspire others.

He said he plans to teach all those things at the Plush Kutz Barber College, which started this week.

The initial class had 14 people but the school can teach up to 34.

Starting next week, the school will be offering services to the public. The cost of these services ranges from $3 for mustache trims to $15 for hair coloring.

The cost for the one-year school term is $7,750.

Students also have the option of attending part time, which would take around 18 months to graduate, Williams said.

Since the school is new, Williams said he will not be able to offer federal financial aid for two years. He said he does have a scholarship program to reduce the cost for students.

Williams also said he would like to partner with organizations like Catawba Valley Community College to help students with the cost.

For more information on the college, call 828-994-4246. The school is located at 3248 20th Ave. SE in Newton.

