Hickory Daily Record

Hickory City Council will consider changing parking restrictions in and near downtown Hickory in the hopes of making it easier for customers to park closer to downtown businesses.

The board will take up the issue at its meeting tonight.

City staff is recommending council change the parking in the following three areas from three-hour parking to unrestricted parking:

» Third Avenue between Second Street NE and Fourth Street NW,

» The 200 block of Third Street NW; and

» The 300 block of Second Avenue NW.

The parking spaces in these areas are not far from downtown and could be used by employees of downtown businesses, freeing up spaces closer to downtown, according to the memo from Business Services Manager Dave Leonetti that is included in the council’s agenda packet.

Parking restrictions would also change in the downtown parking lot located west of Olde Hickory Station restaurant and across from the U.S. Post Office.

The currently unrestricted lot would be divided into 29 three-hour spots, 15 leased spots, one handicap spot and one van access spot under the proposal from staff.

The recommended parking changes come as the result of discussions between the city and the Hickory Downtown Development Association and recommendations of a parking report approved by the council in 2018, according to the memo.

