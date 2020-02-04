The Hickory City Council will consider giving nearly $1 million in incentives to automotive manufacturing company Cataler at its meeting tonight.
The company, which produces catalytic converters, announced in December it would be opening a plant in the Trivium Corporate Center located between Startown and Robinwood roads.
It will be up to council members to decide if the company will receive $739,000 in performance-based incentives over five years.
Under the agreement, the city and Catawba County would sell a little more than 22 acres to the company at a discounted rate of $223,350, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation President Scott Millar said.
The city and county would make improvements to the land, bringing its value up to $689,000, according the council agenda. The $463,000 property incentive would be split evenly between the county and the city, Millar said.
The company will be required to create 151 jobs and invest at least $42 million by the end of 2026, according to the agenda.
On Monday night, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners was set to consider its incentives. In addition to the agreement to develop the land, the county incentives would also include nearly $724,000 in incentives, according to the agenda.
Any incentives approved by the city and county would be in addition to the $1 million in state incentives the company will be receiving over 12 years.
