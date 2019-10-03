The Hickory City Council awarded two contracts totaling nearly $613,000 for design of the Book Walk.
The contracts went to Charlotte-based engineering firm Kimley-Horn & Associates.
The Book Walk is a trail for walkers and bicyclists aimed at connecting the Ridgeview community to both downtown Hickory and U.S. 70.
The path will begin near the intersection of Main Avenue NW and South Center Street, winding its way through the Ridgeview community and past the Ridgeview Library before ending at the intersection of Fourth Street SW and U.S. 70 near the Walmart Neighborhood Market.
The project was split into two separate contracts — one covering the northern section of the project and the other covering the southern section.
The company’s responsibilities under the contract include surveying, design and participation in two public meetings on the project.
Funds from the $40 million bond approved by voters in 2014 will fund the contract. The North Carolina Department of Transportation must also approve the contract, according to the council’s meeting agenda.
The contracts were included under the council’s consent agenda, which is typically passed with little or no discussion.
Trivium ChangesThe council also approved changes to decrease the setbacks at the Trivium Corporate Center.
Previously, the requirement was that buildings in the business park would have to be 300 feet from Startown Road and 100 feet from Robinwood Road.
The new changes decrease the setback to 240 feet from Startown and 60 feet from Robinwood.
The change was needed to account for the fact that turning lanes will widen the roads.
The changes would not affect the distance between buildings in the business park and other nearby properties, according to a memo in the council’s agenda packet.
