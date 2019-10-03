We have long been able to take pride in having a non-partisan city council in Hickory.
I have noticed signs recently for a Mr. Masche running for a seat on council in which he points out his political party affiliation. This demonstrates a lack of understanding of our local city government and the position for which he is pursuing. He must think this is some political party race.
We must have local officials that have the best interest of our community at heart, not some political party.
We have too much of that in our country already.
Floyd Lucas
Hickory
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.