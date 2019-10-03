We have long been able to take pride in having a non-partisan city council in Hickory.

I have noticed signs recently for a Mr. Masche running for a seat on council in which he points out his political party affiliation. This demonstrates a lack of understanding of our local city government and the position for which he is pursuing. He must think this is some political party race.

We must have local officials that have the best interest of our community at heart, not some political party.

We have too much of that in our country already.

Floyd Lucas

Hickory

