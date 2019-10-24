Hickory City Council candidates discuss the direction of the city during forum

Is Hickory moving in the right direction or not? How should the city attract younger professionals and what should it do about some of the less developed parts of town?
Those were some of the questions posed to the six candidates appearing on the ballot for Hickory City Council during a forum at Lenoir-Rhyne University on Tuesday.
Through their responses, the candidates revealed their thoughts and priorities regarding issues central to the city’s future.
PART ONE
PART TWO
All registered Hickory voters are allowed to vote for one of the candidates in each of the three races.
Below is a look at some of the things the candidates in each race said during the forum.
Ward 1
Longtime Councilman Brad Lail decided not to run for reelection this year, making the Ward 1 race the only one to not feature an incumbent.
The choice this year is between Tony Wood, an executive recruiter, and Carmen Eckard, the publisher of Foothills Digest magazine.
Wood said his business experience and service on boards like the Parks and Recreation Commission gave him skills that would be valuable to him as a council member.
In particular, Wood said his time on the parks commission showed him how to work with both city leaders and the public.
“Most importantly, it taught me how to be a representative of the citizens, to serve as that conduit between the citizens and the city,” Wood said.
He said the value of the bond projects approved by voters in 2014 has been shown through the millions of dollars in grants the city has secured as a result of those projects.
In terms of improving less developed parts of the city such as the southwest and southeast, Wood said all parts of the city matter but the bond projects have to be the city’s central focus at this time.
“Let’s get these projects done and move to the next project and continue to develop all the areas of the city,” Wood said.
Eckard said she sees her role as a magazine publisher as one of listening to others and highlighting their ideas and concerns and that she hopes to bring that same mentality to the council.
While the city is on the right track, Eckard said, there are people and issues that are being forgotten and need to be addressed.
She specifically referenced homelessness, housing affordability, wages, drugs and crime as some of those issues.
Eckard also said the city needs to pay more attention to basic maintenance in neglected parts of town.
“When I talk to people, they don’t seem to be upset that we aren’t doing massive improvements to those parts of town,” Eckard said. “They’re upset because those parts of town are falling apart.”
Eckard said she wanted to hear from the public and pledged to raise issues that are important to the people if elected.
“I promise that I will speak boldly and not be scared to bring forth problems at all times,” Eckard said.
Ward 2
Incumbent Councilwoman Charlotte Williams, a Lenoir-Rhyne professor, and Ernie Masche, a sports photographer and car salesman, are the two candidates running for the Ward 2 seat.
Though Williams is the incumbent, this is her first time up for election. She was appointed in 2018 to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Councilman Vernon Tarlton.
Williams said the city is on the right track with the bond projects but there are other problems like the opioid crisis and homelessness that she would like to work on.
In order to address the problems the community faces, the city would need to partner with organizations in the community, Williams said.
In terms of bringing young professionals here, Williams said it is important for the city to get input from young professionals before considering building a large entertainment venue in the city.
“We’re not Charlotte,” Williams said. “I don’t know if we want 12,000 people here. We need to look at our niche, the type of music we have, the people in our community and listen to what they want.”
Masche said the city must adopt a philosophy of continuous improvement.
In particular, Masche pointed to the need to develop fiber optic infrastructure as a tool of economic development and add business parks.
Masche also said the city should look into developing a large entertainment venue similar to the types that exist in Charlotte and Asheville.
Masche also addressed some backlash he has received for referencing his Republican Party affiliation on campaign signs in the non-partisan race.
He said he did that as a way of being transparent about where he stands.
“I’m pro-business and I think being pro-business, you have to have common-sense regulations and not regulate the businesses to death so they want to move somewhere else instead of staying (in Hickory)” Masche said.
Note: Candidate Ernie Masche is a contract photographer for the Hickory Daily Record.
Ward 3
The Ward 3 race is between Councilman Danny Seaver, a retired teacher and the longest serving member of the council, and musician Nathan Hefner.
Seaver said he was a servant leader whose involvement in community and civic organizations goes back to his days as a Boy Scout.
The city is generally headed in the right direction, Seaver said, noting positive trends in job growth and the development of new amenities.
Seaver said there are areas of town that look neglected but he said the goal of the bond project is to develop certain areas of town and then have the growth spread into other parts of town.
“We’re not covering every single intersection and everything yet but as time goes on it’s going to branch off, more businesses interested in what’s going on here,” Seaver said.
Hefner said he would bring a new perspective to the council.
In particular, he said there was a lack of attention paid to the southern portion of town, adding there were a number of opportunities for development that have not been taken.
Some people have seen their neighborhoods decline for decades, Hefner said.
“These people are looking for something real: help, safety, security, gratification in seeing their buildings restored,” Hefner said.
Hefner added that he believes many people in the community choose not to vote because they do not feel they have a voice and that he would add diversity to the views expressed on council if he is elected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.