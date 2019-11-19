The city of Hickory’s annual Christmas parade and tree lighting will be held Friday at 6 p.m. in downtown.
The parade is sponsored by Lowes Foods, according to a city press release.
On Tuesday, workers brought in the 19-foot tree that will stay in downtown during the Christmas season.
The event will include music courtesy of the Hickory Music Factory, opportunities to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and the lighting of the Christmas tree following the parade, according to the release.
A committee of community leaders will judge the parade, recognizing participants in the categories of Most Creative, Most Christmas Spirit, Best Well-Crafted Theme and Best of Show, according to the release.
Mack McLeod, the former Hickory parks director who retired earlier this year, will be the grand marshal. The Hickory Downtown Development Association will have a table set up to collect letters to Santa on Union Square.
