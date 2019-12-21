The city of Hickory and Burke County received a $1.5 million grant to improve an access road leading into a planned industrial park near the Hickory Regional Airport, according to a city press release Friday.
The grant from the Appalachian Regional Planning Commission will be used on a stretch of road between Ninth Avenue Drive NW and Goat Farm Road, according to the release.
The city of Hickory will pay nearly $1.1 million toward the road project.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation will also be involved with the project.
“Hickory Regional Airport is a great asset for Hickory and the surrounding region. Improving access to the airport in Burke County will strengthen opportunities for future development,” said Hickory Mayor Hank Guess in the release. “The City of Hickory is fortunate to have a collaborative partnership with neighboring Burke County on this project.”
