Construction of a new artificial turf field at the Pepsi Regional Soccer Complex at Henry Fork River Regional Recreation Park is now underway.
The City of Hickory contracted with GeoSurfaces Southeast, Inc. for construction of the project, which officially broke ground on Jan. 6.
The City of Hickory athletic field inventory currently consists of traditional grass fields in numerous locations. However, traditional grass fields have limitations of play for various weather conditions.
“Significant opportunities for sports tourism have been identified for Hickory,” said Hickory City Manager Warren Wood. “As the City of Hickory continues to position itself as a sports destination, this new artificial turf field will improve the options and attractiveness of Hickory for various athletic events.”
The Catawba Valley Youth Soccer Association utilizes the soccer complex at Henry Fork River Regional Recreation Park as the association’s home facility and is looking forward to the improvements.
“As a club, CVYSA is very excited about the prospects that a turf field provides for all our club participants, youth and adult. We look forward to providing additional playing and training dates for all members,” said Jeff Schellenberger, Director of Coaching for CVYSA. “In addition, the turf facility has the potential to expand recreational opportunities for the community and to bring new events to the City of Hickory. A very exciting time!”
The project is expected to be completed in approximately two months, contingent upon weather conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.