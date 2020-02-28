The Hickory boys basketball team was hot again at the foul line in its second-round state playoff game Thursday against Monroe. The Red Tornadoes pulled away in the final period for a 60-43 victory.
The win improves the 11th-seeded Red Tornadoes’ season mark to 22-5 and moves them into the Sweet 16 of the 3A playoffs.
“Just a hard-fought win and that’s exactly what you have to do this time of year,” said Hickory coach Andy Poplin. “The way they (Monroe) play defense and the way they battle the game’s going to be low scoring, they’re going to be close games. I’m super proud of the way our guys played, especially in the second half. We just got stops and we got rebounds, and we figured out a way to score enough points.”
The game was extremely tight through three quarters with 14 lead changes and eight ties. Neither team had a lead of more than five points until the final period. Monroe’s largest lead of the night was three points, 10-7 in the first quarter, before Cody Young and Davis Amos hit back-to-back 3-pointers to close out the frame with Hickory in front 13-10.
Jayden Maddox scored on a fast break to open the scoring in the second quarter to give the Red Tornadoes their largest lead until the fourth quarter. But Monroe fought back and took the lead, 17-15, on its own fast break capped by a Salen Streeter basket.
The Redhawks slowed the Hickory offense with their own physical, stingy version of a match-up zone.
“That’s what they do. They sit in that match-up zone and they try to keep you out of the paint,” Poplin said, noting the length of the Monroe lineup allowed them to get hands on entry passes and create turnovers. “We were a little bit cautious thinking of how close the game was. But we were a little more free (in the second half). Just played better offense.”
Amos and Hamouri Joyner-McCorkle each hit both ends of 1-and-1 situations and that allowed Hickory to take a 23-22 lead into the locker room at the break.
The two squads traded scores and one-point leads throughout the third quarter until Amos benefited from some unselfish passing on the part of his teammates and nailed a wide open 3 from the right corner just seconds before the quarter ended to put the Red Tornadoes up by four, 36-32, with a quarter to play.
After Monroe got within three, 38-35, on a free throw by Shaleak Knotts with 5:43 remaining, the Hickory defense took over along with Nick Everhardt.
In a reserve role, Everhardt first grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed Hickory free throw and put it back for an eight-point Red Tornadoes advantage. Moments later he made it a 10-point spread, 46-36, when he took a lob pass from Chrishon Hardgrove and notched a second straight field goal.
“I thought Nick finished about every shot around the basket,” Poplin said of the 6-foot-3 sophomore post. “He started almost every game and we get to the playoffs and he comes off the bench. But he has not pouted, he has not had attitude. He’s just said whatever is needed, ‘I’m going to be ready’.”
At that point with a lead and the clock winding down. Hickory began a steady parade to the free throw. Six different Red Tornadoes went a combined 16 of 22 from the line in the fourth quarter and 25 of 35 for the game.
“This time of year, that’s what it’s all about,” Poplin said of the depth of his team’s contributions all over the court. “You don’t get any second chances. There are no do-overs, you just have to be ready.”
The Red Tornadoes also held up extremely well under the physical pressure exerted on the ball by the Redhawks’ defense and committed just one turnover in the fourth quarter.
“Our ball handlers for the most part are seniors,” Poplin said. “They’ve been through a lot. We know when it gets tough, we’re going to be able to handle the ball. I’ve got a lot of confidence in those guys.”
Monroe came in as the 27th seed in the West, having upset fourth-seeded A.C. Reynolds 52-45 in the opening round. The Redhawks, who finished the season with a 14-13 record, were led in scoring by Streeter with 15 points and Knotts with 14.
Hickory finished with three players in double figures. Amos led the way with 25 points, while Young and Joyner-McCorkle each had 10.
The Red Tornadoes will next play at Freedom, the third seed, tonight at 6:30 p.m. The Patriots defeated 19th-seeded Dudley by the final of 78-56 on Thursday, and they had two wins over Hickory during the regular season.
Monroe: 10 12 10 11 — 43
Hickory: 13 10 13 24 — 60
Monroe — Salen Streeter 15, Shaleak Knotts 14, Bryce Davis 9, Jaylen Hammonds 5.
Hickory — Davis Amos 25, Hamouri Joyner-McCorkle 10, Cody Young 10, Chrishon Hargrove 7, Nick Everhardt 5, Jayden Maddox 2, Isiah Cooper 1.
