CLAREMONT — A total of 23 teams attended the Bunker Hill Polar Bear indoor track and field meet hosted by the Bears on Thursday at Bunker Hill High School, including Catawba County squads Hickory, Fred T. Foard, Bandys, St. Stephens and Newton-Conover, West Caldwell and Burke County’s East Burke, Patton and Freedom.
Ashe County finished first in both girls and boys action, while Lincoln Charter took second in both. Wilkes Central finished third on the girls’ side, with the Hickory boys also coming in third.
Here are the individual results for the six Catawba County teams (teams are listed in alphabetical order):
BANDYS
Girls (8th out of 17 teams)
Whitney Stewart finished second in a pair of events, recording a mark of 4 feet, 4 inches in the high jump and 31 feet, 6 inches in the triple jump. She also took fourth in the long jump (13 feet, 11 inches) and 21st in the 300-meter dash (57.46). Participating in the 55-meter hurdles were Jade Drum (5th; 11.17), Gabriela Edwards (7th; 11.49) and Bailey Reynolds (8th; 11.59).
Boys (didn’t record a team score)
Garrett Rhodes came in 25th in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.37, while Austin Thorn was 36th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:32.95.
BUNKER HILL
Girls (17th out of 17 teams)
Naeousha Ramseur was the fifth-place finisher in the 55-meter dash with a time of 8.12.
Boys (13th out of 18 teams)
Ivan Perez took second in the pole vault (10 feet, 0 inches), while Andrew Sherrill was fourth in the 500-meter dash (1:16.21), Elijah Shook was fifth in the shot put (37 feet, 0.25 inches), Chadz Stevenson was sixth in the 55-meter dash (6.94), Zachary Lonca was 20th in the 300-meter dash (43.73) and 24th in the shot put (27 feet, 7.25 inches) and Zachary Smyre was 24th in the 1,600-meter run (5:50.58).
FRED T. FOARD
Girls (9th out of 17 teams)
Karina Coulter won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:29.05 and was third in the 300-meter dash with a time of 48.22, with Katie Wilkinson adding a fourth-place time of 1:33.61 in the 500-meter dash and a 16th-place time of 52.41 in the 300-meter dash. Abby Ianc took sixth in the 55-meter dash (8.15) and Rose Hull came in seventh (8.20), while Hull was also 10th in the 300-meter dash (50.68) and Hannah Charles was 16th in the shot put (20 feet, 8 inches).
Boys (4th out of 18 teams)
Ben Trimm finished first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:03.42, while the Tigers’ 4x400-meter relay team came in second (4:09.58), Korbin Proctor took third in the pole vault (9 feet, 0 inches) and Kobus Wilkinson finished third in the 1,600-meter run (4:57.14). Others participating in events (in order of event) were Logan Moseley (21st; 7.28), Conner Lail (28th; 7.48), Kayden Pompa-Huerta (30th; 7.49) and Ryan Eblen (49th;8.47) in the 55-meter dash; Dylan Childers (13th; 41.19), Christopher Kauffman (30th; 45.75) and Kayden Pompa-Huerta (32nd; 46.37) in the 300-meter dash; David Gross (6th; 1:18.17) and Kayden Pompa-Huerta (12th; 1:23.21) in the 500-meter dash; Proctor (8th; 3:18.58), Daniel Puiu (10th; 3:19.64) and Edward Puiu (17th; 3:39.86) in the 1,000-meter run; Eblen (30th; 6:09.92), Nicholas Shull (31st; 6:12.36), Michael Duran (32nd; 6:13.11) and Ethan Chang (34th; 6:18.33) in the 1,600-meter run; Kauffman (9th; 10.30), Lail (10th; 10.80) and Jeremy Pompa-Huerta (11th; 10.83) in the 55-meter hurdles; the Tigers’ 4x200-meter relay team (6th; 1:42.95); Jeremy Pompa-Huerta (10th; 17 feet, 1 inch) and Dylan Childers (11th; 16 feet, 11 inches) in the long jump); and Alex Fisher (9th; 34 feet, 10.25 inches), Carson Butts (14th; 32 feet, 11 inches), Landon Sweet (17th; 32 feet, 1.5 inches), Kevin Yang (22nd; 29 feet, 3 inches) and Andrew Ford (29th; 26 feet, 1.75 inches) in the shot put.
HICKORY
Girls (didn’t record a team score)
Hannah Griesen finished ninth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:52.14 and was 11th in the 1,000-meter run with a time of 4:03.30, while Annie Luong took 13th in the 1,000-meter run (4:16.45) and 15th in the 1,600-meter run (7:23.24). Barrett Geyer added a 22nd-place finish in the 300-meter dash (58.32), with Jenny Nguyen coming in 31st in the 55-meter dash (9.23).
Boys (3rd out of 18 teams)
Jonathan Mendehall came in first in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.82, with Tristan Rankin posting a first-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles (8.23). The Red Tornadoes’ 4x200-meter relay team was second with a time of 1:37.21, while Malakei Sumner was third in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.85 and Chase Johnson was third in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:00.67. Others participating in events (in order of event) were Dontae Baker (12th; 7.06) and DeAndre Carlton (13th; 7.09) in the 55-meter dash; Blake Evars (7th; 40.11), Sumner (8th; 40.23), Carlton (11th; 40.87), Mendenhall (12th; 41.09) and Gabe Adkins (26th; 45.04) in the 300-meter dash; Demetri Gatica (8th; 1:21.42) in the 500-meter dash; Eric Schoellner (5th; 3:03.67) and Nathaniel Schwiebert (19th; 4:14.33) in the 1,000-meter run; Carter Scway (13th; 5:30.02), Brian Schoellner (23rd; 5:49.39) and Schwiebert (39th; 6:36.11) in the 1,600-meter run); Eric Schoellner (7th; 11:59.99) in the 3,200-meter run) and the Red Tornadoes’ 4x800-meter relay team (4th; 9:44.07).
NEWTON-CONOVER
Girls (13th out of 17 teams)
Brianna Carson finished first in two events — the 55-meter dash and the 300-meter dash — with respective times of 7.66 and 43.82.
Boys (17th out of 18 teams)
Tyler Johnson came in third in the 300-meter dash with a time of 39.25, while Bryan Fernandez had a 27th-place time of 45.24. Jackson Ammons competed in the shot put, recording a 30th-place throw of 25 feet, 9.25 inches.
ST. STEPHENS
Girls (12th out of 17 teams)
The Indians’ 4x800-meter relay team finished third with a time of 12:09.56, while Sarah McNeil was fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:13.74 and Katelyn McGlamery was fifth in the 1,000-meter run with a time of 3:43.61. Hilary Ramirez added a sixth-place finish in the 1,000-meter run (3:44.83), while McGlamery came in seventh in the 300-meter dash (49.20), Madeline Stafford finished 10th in the 500-meter dash (1:49.42) and Amber Kiefer was 12th in the 500-meter dash (1:54.14).
Boys (16th out of 18 teams)
Isaac Cruz took fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:57.55, while Caleb Ledford was fifth in the 3,200-meter run (11:48.49) and the Indians’ 4x800-meter relay team finished fifth (9:55.92). In addition to fifth-place Wenzhuo Wang in the 300-meter dash (39.61), others competing for St. Stephens were 12th-place Addison Lin (33 feet, 10.25 inches) in the shot put, 21st-place Tyler Rogers (5:45.58) and 28th-place Aydan Reep (6:00.36) in the 1,600-meter run and 45th-place Zak McLauchlin (7.82) in the 55-meter dash.
