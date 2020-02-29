MORGANTON — The Hickory boys basketball team had a tough uphill trip Saturday night to Morganton to face Freedom for the third time — figuratively as well as literally. The 11th-seeded Red Tornadoes trailed from beginning to end against the third-seeded Patriots and dropped a 73-54 decision to end their season in the third round of the 3A state playoffs.
Hickory bows out with a fourth consecutive 20-win season at 22-6, three of those losses at the hands of the Patriots. Freedom is 27-1 and will face 10th-seeded Weddington, a 62-56 winner over second-seeded Cox Mill, in a fourth-round game on Tuesday.
“I did think that they were a step quicker to the ball at both ends of the floor. They’re 27-1 for a reason. They’re a good basketball team,” Hickory coach Andy Poplin said of Freedom. “We needed to play really good — we definitely can beat that team — but we needed to play well to do it.”
Freedom jumped out to a 5-0 lead on a 3-pointer by Que Garner and a 2-point field goal in the lane by Nick Johnson. Hickory’s Cody Young answered with a trey from the wing, but 5-3 was as close as the Red Tornadoes could get the entire night.
Freedom canned four from behind the arc in the opening stanza and led by as many as 10 points. But the Red Tornadoes clawed back and trailed by a manageable 17-11 at the quarter’s end.
Hickory nearly matched the Patriots point for point in the second frame and was still within reach at the halftime break, 35-27.
“Not only were we a step slow, but we didn’t finish and execute the way we needed to in order to beat their defense,” Poplin said. “But by the same token, never did we back down in the face of some frustration and adversity. I thought we maintained our composure and kept our poise, and gave ourselves a chance.”
Freedom’s defense was determined to limit the touches by Hickory’s Davis Amos, especially when he was in position to score. Jayden Birchfield and Garner tag-teamed Amos to deny him the ball in the Red Tornadoes’ half-court sets.
That pattern continued in the third quarter. Bradley Davis followed his triple with a drive through the lane for five points midway through the period as Freedom reclaimed a double-digit lead which it maintained through the balance of the game.
Poplin acknowledged his team struggled to find consistent scoring in addition to Young with the Patriots’ attention focused on Amos.
“I didn’t think we were as patient. I think we could have found Davis inside with the ball,” Poplin said. “I just think we weren’t as patient. That comes with the Sweet 16, the atmosphere is turned up. Rather than being patient, I thought we forced the issue a little bit.”
Hickory trailed 50-39 after three quarters and an opening fourth quarter salvo by James Freeman quickly upped the Red Tornadoes’ deficit to 55-39. Hickory could get no closer than 13 points the rest of the way.
Freeman and Garner shared scoring honors with 21 points each. Davis was also in double figures for the Patriots with 15 points.
Young had five 3s and finished with 21 points to lead Hickory. Amos had 10 points.
The outcome brought an end to the most successful four-year run by a single class in the history of boys basketball at Hickory according to Poplin. The senior class of Young, Amos, Chrishon Hargrove, Hamouri Joyner-McCorkle and Dallas Culbreath took part in four consecutive seasons of 22 wins or more with an overall record of 96-21.
“It’s been an amazing run of sustained excellence,” said Poplin. “I’m really proud of that group.”
Hickory: 11 16 12 15 – 54
Freedom: 17 18 15 23 – 73
Hickory – Cody Young 21, Davis Amos 10, Hamouri Joyner-McCorkle 8, Jayden Maddox 5, Dallas Culbreath 3, Chrishon Hargrove 3, Nick Everhardt 2, Jack Cameron 2.
Freedom – James Freeman 21, Que Garner 21, Bradley Davis 15, Nick Johnson 4, Jayden Moore 3, Ben Tolbert 3, Jayden Birchfield 2, Saiveon Pitman 2, Quentin Rice 2.
