Three teams from Hickory’s AMF Colonial Lanes are participating in a four-month long bowling league for a chance to win scholarship money.
After completing their first match in Winston-Salem on Oct. 20, the three teams hold first, second and seventh place, according to Shayne Catlin, general manager of AMF Colonial Lanes.
The teams will depart next for Mebane on Nov. 10. On Feb. 2, they will have a chance to defend their own house at Colonial Lanes.
Participants’ ages range from 8 to 18.
