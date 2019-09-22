HICKORY — Gastroenterology Associates received recognition from the North Carolina Colorectal Cancer Roundtable for its commitment and efforts toward the 80 percent by 2018 initiative to increase colorectal cancer screenings.
A national initiative, 80 Percent by 2018, aimed to achieve 80 percent of adults aged 50 and older being regularly screened for colorectal cancer by 2018.
Colon cancer is the second-leading cause of death in North Carolina. It is largely preventable through regular screening with colonoscopy.
Gastroenterology Associates physician Dr. Caroll Koscheski has served on the North Carolina Colorectal Cancer Roundtable since it was established in 2015.
According to Koscheski, screening efforts have decreased colon cancer more than 30 percent over a 10-year span in this area. Much of the progress can be attributed to colonoscopy and increased screening efforts. North Carolina ranks 16th in the nation in success rates for colon cancer screening of eligible patients with a statewide average of 68.2 percent, higher than the national average of 65 percent.
A new campaign led by the National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable, called 80 percent in Every Community, continues the progress and commitment from 80 percent by 2018 to ensure at least 80 percent of adults take advantage of potentially life-saving colorectal cancer screening.
The North Carolina Colorectal Cancer Roundtable is a state coalition of public, private and voluntary organizations, and invited people dedicated to reducing the incident of and mortality from colorectal cancer in North Carolina, through coordinated leadership, strategic planning and advocacy. Its mission is to reduce the burden of colorectal cancer in North Carolina through prevention and early detection.
Early detection is important. If you are over the age of 50, healthy and have no symptoms, call 828-328-3300 to schedule a screening colonoscopy. Learn more at www.gastro-associates.net.
Founded in 1996, Gastroenterology Associates, P.A. specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of digestive and liver diseases. The practice provides advanced evaluation and treatment of diseases of the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon, pancreas, biliary system (gallbladder and bile ducts) and liver. The medical staff includes eight board-certified physicians and three advanced-practice providers.
All physicians and advanced practice providers are affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.
The gastroenterologists are GI specialists committed to delivering quality health care, expertise and advanced techniques in endoscopy in a comfortable, compassionate environment.
Gastroenterology Associates features a 3,500-square-foot endoscopy facility recognized for outstanding quality measures by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. It is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care Inc., and licensed by Medicare and the state of North Carolina.
Gastroenterology Associates serves patients in a multi-county, 50-mile region, including Greater Hickory. The practice is in the Medical Specialties Center at 415 N. Center St., Suite 300, Hickory.
Learn more at www.gastro-associates.net or call 828-328-3300.
The National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable, established by the American Cancer Society and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 1997, is a national coalition of public organizations, private organizations, voluntary organizations and invited individuals dedicated to reducing the incidence of and mortality from colorectal cancer in the U.S., through coordinated leadership, strategic planning and advocacy. The ultimate goal of the NCCRT is to increase the use of proven colorectal cancer screening tests among the entire population for whom screening is appropriate.
Learn more at www.nccrt.org.
