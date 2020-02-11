Hickory police officers responded to a robbery at the First Citizens Bank located at 1862 U.S. 70 SE on Tuesday around 3 p.m.
A man entered the bank, showed a bank teller a handgun and demanded money, according to a release from the Hickory Police Department.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he exited the business and fled on foot.
The subject is described as being a white male, in his early 40s, with scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a black toboggan covering his face, the release stated.
Chrystal Dieter, community service coordinator with the department, said no one was injured in the reported robbery.
Anyone with information referencing this case is asked to contact Inv. Jesse Truesdell at the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or 828-261-2636 or jtruesdell@hickorync.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.