Super Cobra

The AH-1W Super Cobra attack helicopter flew into Hickory Regional Airport on Wednesday afternoon from Marine Corps Air Base New River in Jacksonville. 

 KEVIN GRIFFIN/HICKORY DAILY RECORD/

The Hickory Aviation Museum is getting a new addition to its collection.

On Wednesday, an AH-1W Super Cobra, an attack helicopter used by the United States Marine Corps, flew into Hickory Regional Airport.

The aircraft will be demilitarized and displayed alongside the other aircraft at the museum.

The uses of the helicopter include “ground attack coordination, with pilots trained to call in artillery or mortars on positions while orbiting above the battlefield,” according to a Military.com article.

The model is being phased out in favor of the AH-1Z, according to the article.

Kyle Kirby of the museum expects the helicopter will be on display within the next day or two.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The museum is located at 3101 Ninth Avenue Drive NW.

For more information, call 828-323-1963.

