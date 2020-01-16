The Hickory Aviation Museum is getting a new addition to its collection.
On Wednesday, an AH-1W Super Cobra, an attack helicopter used by the United States Marine Corps, flew into Hickory Regional Airport.
The aircraft will be demilitarized and displayed alongside the other aircraft at the museum.
The uses of the helicopter include “ground attack coordination, with pilots trained to call in artillery or mortars on positions while orbiting above the battlefield,” according to a Military.com article.
The model is being phased out in favor of the AH-1Z, according to the article.
Kyle Kirby of the museum expects the helicopter will be on display within the next day or two.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
The museum is located at 3101 Ninth Avenue Drive NW.
For more information, call 828-323-1963.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.