The Hickory City Council approved $28,000 in forgivable loans for a vacation rental development near downtown.

The vote came during Council’s meeting on Tuesday.

Hickory-based Jacomine Investments applied for the loans to build a vacation rental known as the 2nd Street Inn at 13 2nd Street SE, roughly a half-mile from Union Square.

In a letter included in the council’s agenda packet, company manager Jeff Jacomine described the project as a 14-room vacation rental by owner property that “could bring as many as 60 people a week” to Hickory.

The company plans to invest $350,000 to renovate the existing building, which was once the site of the Whisnant Hosiery Mills.

The renovation will include electrical, plumbing and heating and ventilation work.

Jacomine did not return a message asking for additional information on the project by 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The funding from the city includes $20,000 from the city’s Vacant Building Revitalization Grant Program and $8,000 through a program providing funding for fire safety equipment.

Both loans are forgivable as long as the borrower meets certain requirements, including keeping the property occupied for at least three years, according to a memo in the council agenda packet.

The council unanimously approved the loans as part of the consent agenda, which is typically approved unanimously with little or no discussion.

