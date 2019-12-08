Hibriten’s Ethan Watson recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at King University in Bristol, Tennessee. On the front row, from left, are his sister Alley, his father Dockie, Ethan, his mother Karen and his grandfather Spencer. On the back row are Hibriten athletic director Derek Reeves, Hibriten head coach Jeff Crisp, travel coach Shawn Denny and Hibriten Principal David Colwell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.