Ethan Watson
Photo courtesy of Hibriten Athletics

Hibriten’s Ethan Watson recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at King University in Bristol, Tennessee. On the front row, from left, are his sister Alley, his father Dockie, Ethan, his mother Karen and his grandfather Spencer. On the back row are Hibriten athletic director Derek Reeves, Hibriten head coach Jeff Crisp, travel coach Shawn Denny and Hibriten Principal David Colwell.

