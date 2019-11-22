Mason Reynolds
Photo courtesy of Hibriten Athletics

Hibriten’s Mason Reynolds recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Surry Community College. On the front row, from left, are his sister Lexi, his mother Lisa, Mason, his father Jason and his brother Christian. On the back row are travel coach Shawn Denny, Hibriten head coach Jeff Crisp, Surry head coach Tim Collins, Hibriten athletic director Derek Reeves and Hibriten Principal David Colwell.

Load comments