Hibriten’s Abby Reeves recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute. On the front row, from left, are her sister Anna, her mother Beth, Abby and her father Derek, who is also the Panthers’ athletic director. On the back row are CCC&TI head coach Scott Triplett, Hibriten assistant coach Michael McEllen, Hibriten head coach Jim Blanton, Hibriten assistant coaches Steve Hobbs and Jennings Vess and Hibriten Principal David Colwell.

