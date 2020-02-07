Jacob Clark
Photo courtesy of Hibriten Athletics

Hibriten senior Jacob Clark recently signed his national letter of intent to play football at Lenoir-Rhyne University next season. Pictured on the front row, from left, are his mother Jill, Jacob, his father Tim and his brother Zach. On the back row are athletic director Derek Reeves, head coach Sam Mackey, assistant coach George Christas and Principal David Colwell.

Load comments