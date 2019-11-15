LENOIR — The Hibriten boys soccer team ran its winning streak to 20 games with a 6-1 victory over West Iredell in the third round of the 2A state playoffs on Wednesday. The Panthers scored three goals in each half, while the Warriors managed a single second-half score.
Josh Crisp and Gerardo Rodriguez scored two goals apiece for second-seeded Hibriten (24-1-2), which hasn’t lost since dropping a 2-1 decision at 3A Hickory in the season opener on Aug. 19. Jackson Harris and Kevin Rios scored the other goals for the hosts.
Jonas Doll dished out three assists to lead the Panthers, while Rios, Simon Hawkins and Miguel Garcia added one each. Goalkeeper Mack Waters finished with three saves as Hibriten advanced to the fourth round for the second straight season.
The 23rd-seeded Warriors finish 12-10-2 after beating 10th-seeded South Point and 26th-seeded Carver in the first two rounds. Meanwhile, Hibriten moves on to the state quarterfinals where it will host third-seeded Forest Hills on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets (23-3) defeated 11th-seeded Surry Central in the third round.
