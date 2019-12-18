The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference recently announced its 2019 all-conference team for football, with Hibriten’s Marcus Jones and Draughn’s Braxton Cox sharing overall player of the year honors. Hibriten’s Daren Perry, Trey Piercy and Griffin Bryson were the league’s offensive, defensive and special teams players of the year, respectively, while Bunker Hill’s Patrick Clark was named coach of the year.
Conference champion Hibriten also put Xzavian Barnes, Nordre Battle, Jacob Clark, Nauleage Corpening, Joseph Estes, Taylib Howell, Noah Isbell, Jackson Lewis, Xavier Simon and Clyde Valentine on the all-conference squad. Jacob Taylor and Quaidyn Tugman earned honorable mention for Hibriten.
Bunker Hill and Draughn tied for second place in the conference, with the Bears being represented by Jay Abrams, Desmond Anderson, Aaron Bryant, Carson Elder, Parker Garrison, Kaden Robinson, Carson Sigmon, Marcus Sigmon, James York and honorable mentions Clayton Dobbins and Matt Garcia. The Wildcats placed the aforementioned Cox, Khe Nai Banks, Nick Chrisco, Trent Corn, Donavan King, Aaron Lambert, Zach Poteet, Luke Rector, Denver Treadway, Donnell Wilkins and honorable mentions Robbie Gibby and Andrew Wyatt.
Fourth-place West Iredell was represented by Eric Hayes, Seth Hinson, Myles Jackson, Eli Kitchens, Gabriel Kitchens, Shawn Pearson and Kareen Stevenson. Trey Mauney and Sa’Qwon Miller earned honorable mention for West Iredell.
Weston Fleming, Ethan Pons, Bryson Ratliff, Ryan Shehan, Jackson Vance, Ben Varsamis and honorable mentions Rico Barrino and Kaleb Spann were fifth-place Patton’s all-conference selections. Meanwhile, sixth-place Fred T. Foard was represented by Carson Butts, Marcus Cilino, William Frye, Daniel Lackey, Corey Siemer and honorable mentions Brandon Alderman and Kevin Yang.
East Burke and West Caldwell, which tied for seventh place, combined for eight total selections and four honorable mentions. East Burke was represented by Hunter Bostain, Cody Huffman, Josh Moore, Noah Rooks and honorable mentions Luke Coble and Raelen Lo, while West Caldwell put Cameron Beaver, Isaiah Cornell, Tre’Shon Harper, Taiwan Perkins and honorable mentions Eric Andrews and Faizon Dickson on the all-conference team.
