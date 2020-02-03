When it comes to tackling the problem of homelessness, there are myriad challenges.
Substance abuse, mental health, transportation, affordable housing – these are some of the main problems nonprofit leaders, government officials and the homeless themselves point to.
Hickory leaders, including Mayor Hank Guess and Councilwoman Jill Patton, said the city’s goal is to help those homeless people who want to be helped.
“I think you’ve got a certain population that chooses to be homeless and if someone chooses to be homeless, we’re not going to be able to rectify that,” Guess said. “Where we’re able to help folks is the folks that want help.”
Here’s a look at some of the initiatives already underway in the city to address homelessness and related issues, as well as a look at what more can be done.
Current Initiatives
Community Navigator
The Hickory Police Department hired Casey McCall, former shelter director for The Salvation Army, as the department’s community navigator last August.
In the newly-created role, McCall acts as a case manager working one-on-one with homeless people to identify their specific problems and connect them with resources.
McCall said he’s interacted with 58 homeless people since he started the job and currently has an active list of 24 people he is working with.
He said he generally does not take people off the list but some people are transient and become inactive. In some cases, McCall said he’s reconnected with people who have become inactive.
So far McCall said he’s helped get 10 people into the Salvation Army Shelter and 10 into housing.
Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said McCall also has access to a small fund he can use to help homeless people obtain things they need like work boots or ID cards.
McCall said the fund is a last resort and he typically looks to other nonprofits to meet the needs before using it.
He emphasizes the need for people and groups throughout the area to work together to address the problem. “We have learned throughout this process that Salvation Army and/or housing may not always be the best solution,” McCall said. “In some cases, we may have better luck reconnecting individuals with family and in some cases permanent care through an assisted living program or nursing home may be the answer."
Whisnant said the department’s goal is to help people make progress and get out of homelessness.
“Our goal should not be to help somebody who’s homeless,” Whisnant said. “Our goal should be, let’s help somebody get out of the cycle of homelessness.”
Johnny Torrence, a homeless man who was at the Hickory Soup Kitchen taking part in the annual homeless count, said he thought the hiring of McCall in the new role was positive.
HOPE Center
The Hickory Soup Kitchen unveiled a new program last year to help the homeless and other disadvantaged people get jobs and transportation to those jobs.
With the HOPE Center – short for Helping Opportunities for People and Employers – the Soup Kitchen works with staffing agencies to connect people with jobs.
The program also provides transportation to those who need it. The program partnered with Greenway Public Transportation for a 23-seat bus and also has a six-seat van at its disposal, Soup Kitchen Executive Director Austin Pearce said.
Currently, the program is serving 30 people, including 10 people who are using the transportation piece of the program.
The city has also chipped in, paying around $10,000 of the $32,000 contract for the Greenway bus, Pearce said.
Affordable Housing
In January, Hickory City Council voted to use a $300,000 federal housing grant to build two affordable homes on city-owned property. Community Development Manager Karen Dickerson told the council the goal is to sell the homes for around $139,000.
The homes would be available to first-time buyers whose income is below 80 percent of the area median. That’s a little more than $44,000 for a family of four.
Other programs, including down payment assistance and counseling through the Western Piedmont Council of Governments and Family Guidance Center, can help people navigate the home-buying process.
The current timeline is to have construction on the homes begin in the spring and be complete by fall.
Both Dickerson and City Manager Warren Wood indicated other city-owned properties could be used for more affordable housing later on.
The city also points to the general level of housing construction. Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said there were 1,700 housing units in some phase of development as of December.
Killian identified 260 units of housing for low-to-moderate-income families that have been built or are in some phase of construction.
The completed units include 80 units at the Highland Park Apartments behind the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Springs Road and the 50 units for the elderly at Viewmont Square Court on Fourth Street Drive NW, Killian said.
McCall said the problem of affordable housing is one that will take time to address.
“Anyone expecting something to happen overnight is just unrealistic,” McCall said.
What more can - and should - be done?
Even with the existing resources, some in the community point to other areas for improvement.
Councilman David Zagaroli identified mental health as an area of improvement in addressing homelessness.
John Hays, director of the Lifehouse homeless resource center, said he would like to see more addiction services, particularly when it comes to providing a detox for people transitioning from hospital care to long-term care.
Troy Jones, who was once homeless, said he believes there is a need for another shelter.
Jones also said one important way of getting homeless people to self-sufficiency is giving them small jobs at first and then gradually building to bigger, more complex work.
“If they could find a way to get them started, build up their self-esteem,” Jones said. “ If you don’t build it up, it won’t work.”
Whisnant said he believes there is a need for more shelter space and transitional housing. However, any new shelter would have to run with a program intended to help people get out of homelessness, he said.
One proposal that has not received a warm response from city leaders comes from Roger Cornett of the Open Door Homeless Ministry.
Cornett would like to get permission from the city to use a foreclosed property to open up a centralized camp. He said the camp would only cost $200 a month, requiring only portable toilets and a spigot for water.
Cornett said he would be willing to send people who are not willing to stay in the central camp out of Hickory.
Whisnant and McCall said the proposal would be plagued with problems, including liability, minimum housing standards and policing problems. “I think our goal as a community should be loftier than that,” Whisnant said. “I think we can do better than that.”
