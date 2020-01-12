A new group has formed to make mats for homeless people, and they’re looking for help.
The group takes plastic grocery store bags and fashions them into sleeping mats. Marcia Hubbard said she got the idea after she began volunteering at the Hickory Soup Kitchen a few months ago.
These specific types of mats are beneficial because they are portable and can dry out quickly, Hubbard said.
She set up a group that meets at the Hickory Soup Kitchen at 1 p.m. on Mondays to work on the mats. The first meeting was Dec. 9.
It takes between 500 and 800 bags to make one mat, and the group currently has enough bags for roughly 25 mats, Hubbard said. Hubbard said the two Lowes Foods stores in Viewmont donated 25,000 bags to the effort.
However, the task of cutting up the bags, looping them together and crocheting them into mats is a time-consuming one.
So far, they are still working on their first mat, Hubbard said.
The group is looking for volunteers to help create the mats. “We all are equipped with special skills or talents that can be utilized to help others,” Hubbard said. “Our time is a valuable gift, especially when we choose to share it.”
Homeless supply drive
The crocheting group is not the only one currently asking for help to support the homeless.
On Jan. 30, Catawba County Housing Visions Continuum of Care will conduct its annual tally of the county’s homeless population.
The count will also be an opportunity for local organizations to collect supplies for the homeless.
The Catawba County United Way provided a list of the needed items on its Facebook page: gloves, first-aid kits, Band-Aids, backpacks in good condition, socks, knitted hats, ponchos, deodorant, sleeping bags, feminine products, batteries and flashlights.
Last year’s homeless count showed the homeless population at 318 people in Catawba County.
