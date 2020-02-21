The fire that damaged an apartment building on Fourth Street SE Thursday was caused by heating equipment placed too close to flammable material, Hickory Fire Education Coordinator Terri Byers said.
In all, six people and three dogs were in the building at the time of the fire, Byers said.
Firefighters rescued one resident who had trouble getting out during the fire. There were no major injuries but a woman did have minor burns.
The Red Cross was called to assist those displaced by the fire.
