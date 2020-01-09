After making a school-record tying 19 3-pointers Saturday, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team had to know Carson-Newman would be guarding the arc heavily on Wednesday.
Despite the increased attention on the perimeter in the 85-80 win, it made no difference for junior Mason Hawks as the Mount Airy native paced the Bears (7-5, 3-4 South Atlantic Conference) with a career-high 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting, including 7-of-8 from the 3-point line.
“I think maybe his first year or two it was cocky,” Lenoir-Rhyne coach Everick Sullivan said with a laugh Wednesday night. “But now its confidence. It’s from the hard work he’s put in … he’s in the gym working on his craft.”
The majority of Hawks’ barrage came after halftime, as the Bears went into the half in a 46-35 hole, a situation that led the team to have a “heart-to-heart” in the locker room.
“It wasn’t a lot of yelling and screaming, just a conversation about ‘let’s remember what we talked about,’” Sullivan said, “emphasizing the importance of every player relying on each other, and playing your role.”
Sullivan said Hawks’ biggest area of improvement has been reading when to attack, and when to take a step back.
“His understanding of shot selection, time, score, when to be a scoring guard and when to be a point guard is where he’s shown the most growth.”
The Eagles (5-8, 2-5), a team that capitalizes on points in the paint and is nationally ranked in offensive rebounding, struggled with Lenoir-Rhyne’s zone defense in the second half as they wore down.
“We were giving a little early help, we knew who shooters were,” Sullivan said. “We’ve got to play alert because we’re not very big, and then when the shot goes up, let’s contest and let’s put a body on somebody.”
Carson-Newman stayed home on sharpshooting 6-foot-11 freshman Cooper Fowler the majority of the game, opening up driving lanes for redshirt junior Darius Simmons and others.
Simmons finished the game with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting, routinely blowing past overmatched big men on switches.
“I’m really proud of his confidence within letting his jump shot set up his penetration,” Sullivan said of Simmons. “We’ve got so many weapons, guys get fatigued, he gets the right matchup, there’s nobody in the league that can stop him from getting to the basket.”
The game came down to a couple of possessions, with the Bears up three in both situations. The first, with about 1:40 left in the game, saw Simmons blow by an Eagle forward on a switch for a layup to put Lenoir-Rhyne up five.
The next trip down after a pair of Carson-Newman free throws and with less than a minute left, the Bears ran the shot clock under 10 seconds before running a Simmons-RJ Gunn two-man game. Simmons dumped the ball off to junior guard Davion Bradford, who swung it to redshirt sophomore Tyson McClain in the corner.
McClain buried the 3 to put Lenoir-Rhyne up six, essentially sealing the game.
When asked after the game if that was a drawn up play, Sullivan said, “That’s basketball, we work on that decision making. It’s spacing, spacing is offense for us.
“We’re unselfish by nature, it’s in our DNA; it’s L-R basketball. We’ve just got to continue to trust each other.”
The Bears will host Newberry College in SAC action Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.