NEWTON — Hibriten and Fred T. Foard have arguably had the best rivalry in boys soccer in the three seasons of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. With a chance to wrap up the outright conference title, the visiting Panthers got a fortunate bounce in the first half and made it stand up for a 1-0 win against Foard Monday night.
With a co-championship already assured entering Monday’s match, Hibriten (20-1-2 overall, 13-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) made it back-to-back titles in defeating the Tigers for the fourth straight times in two seasons. The Panthers are unbeaten in their last five matches against Foard but the contests have all been tight with two shootout wins, two one-goal wins and a tie.
“Foard always gives us a fit. They’re one of the best teams we play year in and year out,” said Panthers coach Jim Blanton after the match. “Just another Hibriten-Foard rivalry.”
Tigers coach Scottie Goforth said he and Blanton have gotten to know each other after coming to their respective programs about the same time. Many of the players play on club teams together and have a mutual respect for the other side.
“We’re in a lot of the same team camps together,” said Goforth. “I have huge respect for him (Blanton) and the kind of program he has up there at Hibriten”
The Panthers stretched their unbeaten streak this season to 22 straight and will look to complete back-to back unbeaten conference seasons when they face winless Draughn tonight. Hibriten has won 26 straight in the conference and is unbeaten in the last 28.
Blanton said it was extra special clinching the conference title against the team that has played his squad tough.
“In order to win the conference,” Blanton said, “you want to beat quality opponents. You don’t want to just beat the bottom opponent. You want to say, ‘we beat the best of the best in our conference and beat everybody they put in front of us.’”
Meanwhile, with the co-championship possibility behind them, the Tigers (15-4-4, 10-3) still have important business ahead for state playoff seeding. Foard is now tied with West Caldwell for second in the conference after the Warriors defeated West Iredell in a shootout. The Tigers are scheduled to host West Caldwell Wednesday with the winner getting the conference’s second automatic bid and a first-round home game in the playoffs.
Monday’s match essentially came down to each team winning a half. Led by Kevin Rios, Hibriten outshot the Tigers 6-4 and otherwise dominated in the first half. The Tigers flipped the script in the second half, although the margin in shots on net was held by Foard at 3-2 with much of the action taking place on the Panthers' side of the field.
The difference came down to a free-kick set in the 36th minute, taken by Rios from about 30 yards out. The Panthers' forward, who had four of the team’s shots in the first half, struck the direct kick on line with Tigers’ Trevor Holmberg making the initial save. However, the rebound pinballed briefly near the goal mouth before it settled at the line. Simon Hawkins was on the spot and gently tapped in the only goal of the game.
Holmberg kept the Tigers close in the first half with several tough saves, including one off the foot of Rios from 15 yards that found the midsection of the senior keeper, who held on tight for the save. In the 17th minute, Holmberg made another save of a close-range shot from Rios, then scrambled through a crowd before clearing the ball away.
In the 47th minute, Foard’s Drew Simmons sent a direct kick into the box that found Irvin Villa for a header that went high. Three minutes later, a corner kick by Connor Josey set up a back-foot shot by Simmons that went wide right. Justin Whalen nearly scored when his direct kick from the midfield circle went on line to the net and took a high bounce that Mack Waters leapt for to make the save.
“They got the bounce and we didn’t,” said Goforth. “And that’s soccer. Sometimes is just a game of inches … I really liked the effort my players put in from the point we went down on.”
While Blanton was pleased with the conference championship, the Panthers' coach said that the night was about beating a respected rival.
“We didn’t play our best soccer with one of our best players out, said Blanton. “But they played with a lot of heart. They got that goal and found a way to hang on.”
