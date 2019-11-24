BELMONT — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team received a career-high 24 points from Madeline Hardy, but fell by an 88-73 final at the hands of Belmont Abbey on Friday night at the Wheeler Center.
Despite Hardy’s 24 points and 11 rebounds, which marked her third straight double-double, the Crusaders (3-1) were able to top the Bears after putting six players in double figures. Maria Kuhlman and Brittany Autry led Belmont Abbey with 16 points apiece, while Allie Downing and Keyanna Spivey had 12 each and Irelynn Davisson and Alexis Schulz finished with 11 and 10, respectively.
Kennedy Weight had 10 points for L-R (2-3) to go with a career-high nine points from Kiara Moore. Ashley Woodroffe also had nine points for the visitors, who were outrebounded 40-30 and finished with 10 assists compared to 23 for the Crusaders.
L-R opens South Atlantic Conference play with a trip to Tusculum on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
