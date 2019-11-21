An armed man robbed a Hickory store Wednesday evening and escaped on foot. Police are now searching for him.
Hickory police responded to an armed robbery at the Hamrick’s department store on U.S. 70 SE on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.
According to a press release from the Hickory Police Department, the suspect entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded money.
After leaving Hamrick's, the suspect traveled west on foot, according to the release.
The suspect is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and wearing all black clothing with a black ski mask.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator Carlos De Los Santos at 828-261-2621 or cdelossantos@hickorync.gov.
