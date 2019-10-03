Spirit Halloween

A Spirit Halloween store has opened in the Hickory Plaza shopping center. KEVIN GRIFFIN/HICKORY DAILY RECORD

Temperatures in the region remain in the 90s, but there is at least one encouraging sign of fall in Hickory.

Spirit Halloween, a pop-up store offering Halloween costumes and other accessories for people of all ages, has come to Hickory.

The store is located in the Hickory Plaza shopping center at 555 U.S. 70 SW.

The store is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to a sign in the door of the store.

The store also came to Hickory this time last year and located in the same area.

