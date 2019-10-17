Sheriff’s deputies found guns and possibly narcotics at the home where two people were shot and killed in Conover, according to documents on file at the Catawba County courthouse and comments made Thursday by Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown and Capt. Aaron Turk during a news conference.
Court documents also revealed that victim Jessie Rodriguez, 24, was found shot in the chest and his mother, Brandi Rodriguez, 43, was shot in the head. Both were found dead at the home late Sunday night.
Turk said police have established a motive, but refused to release any details. He explained that by releasing that information, it could hinder the Sheriff’s Office investigation.
Gonzalo Salinas-Cisheros is the only person charged in the deaths. “There are no other suspects in this case that have been identified or suspected, and there is no known continuing danger to the community,” Turk said.
Here is how authorities say the night of the double homicide and the arrest of Cisheros in the slayings unfolded:
Catawba County Deputy E. Knight was on patrol near White Tail Circle in Conover when he was flagged down by Cisheros, 24, who said, “She is hurt. She is hurt,” according to Catawba County court documents.
Corporal M. Priest arrived to assist Knight. Cisheros then directed them to a mobile home on White Tail Circle, and again said, “She is hurt.”
The two officers searched the home and discovered a man just inside the front door, according to the court documents. He had been shot in the chest and was dead. Police located a second gunshot victim, according to the documents. She was found in the hallway dead with a gunshot wound to the head. The two victims were identified as mother and son — Brandi Rodriguez and Jessie Rodriguez.
A woman outside the residence alerted police that Cisheros ran from the scene. Priest traveled to Swinging Bridge Road and located Cisheros.
“A short time later, probable cause was established that Gonzalo Salinas-Cisheros had allegedly committed the murders,” Brown said at a news conference Thursday.
Cisheros was arrested and charged in connection with the slayings. Turk said the victims were visiting the residence when they were killed.
Turk confirmed on Thursday that police seized a substance from the house they believe to be narcotics. “We suspect what kind of drugs the substances might be; we need lab results to confirm so we can say definitively what drugs they are,” Turk said.
Court documents indicate a white substance in a clear plastic bag was found in the bra of Brandi Rodriguez.
Firearms were also seized and sent to be tested, according to Brown. Court documents list a handgun, a shotgun and multiple shell casings as removed from the residence.
Cisheros admitted to police during the investigation that he was in the country illegally, Brown said. Police confirmed with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office that he was illegally in the United States.
Brown said that if Cisheros were to be released from state custody, Immigration and Customs Enforcement will have 48 hours to pick him up at the Sheriff’s Office.
“Regardless of whether someone was here illegally — or a citizen of our county — our No. 1 goal is to keep criminals off our streets,” the sheriff said.
Cisheros is currently in custody. He was not issued a bond during his first appearance in court Oct. 15.
His next court date is Nov. 5.
