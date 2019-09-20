Since 2018, a group of citizens from the Hickory area have been coordinating shipments of furniture to people who have been affected by natural disaster.
The effort is known as Furnishing Relief.
David Zagaroli, a Hickory City councilman and member of the Furnishing Relief board, said the idea came out of conversations between Brock Long, a Hickory resident who was serving as the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Hickory resident Frank Young.
Long told Young about the need disaster victims had for furniture, asking if there was anything people from the Hickory area could do, Zagaroli said.
Young joined with other people from Hickory and the surrounding area.
The first truck organized in early 2018 was sent to Houston, which had experienced the effects of Hurricane Harvey months before.
The group sent out a second truckload to Wilmington in July to provide assistance to people recovering from Hurricane Florence.
“It’s … an ambassadorship, just showing that Catawba County is wanting to help our neighbors,” board member Annaira Moose said of the effort.
Maj. Mark Craddock of The Salvation Army in Wilmington said his organization was able to help around 30 families with the donation.
“It’s greatly appreciated,” Craddock said. “It’s very well put to use and it’s going to help families for years to come.”
The types of furniture sent include tables and upholstered goods like chairs, Moose said.
The group, which is not an officially designated nonprofit, works together with businesses in Catawba County and the surrounding counties to get donations of furniture and to coordinate delivery of the furniture.
The group works with local groups at the sites where the furniture is sent
Zagaroli and Moose said there were no specific plans to send a truckload for Hurricane Dorian relief, but both indicated they are interested in keeping the program going.
Anyone interested in learning more or contributing to the effort can call 828-310-4323 or 828-217-7228.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.