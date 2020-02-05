The owner of Groucho’s Deli, a 15-year staple of Hickory, is stepping away. The restaurant will close its doors in the next two weeks — unless someone wants to take the reins.
Meg Jenkins Locke first opened her deli franchise with her family in downtown Hickory. She’s loved every minute of it but now she’s looking forward to new things, she said.
“Decisions like this are always tough to make but I’m looking for what’s next,” Locke said. “We’ve done lots of different things and now it’s, ‘What’s next?’”
But that doesn’t necessarily mean she wants to see Groucho’s leave Hickory. The restaurant has a loyal following and plays a role in the community, she said. Groucho’s is known for fresh sandwiches, soups and salads with most items, including the popular STP Dipper sandwich, under the $8 price threshold. If someone is interested in buying the restaurant, Locke wants to hear from them.
“We’re open to trying to make sure Groucho’s has another 15 years,” she said. “I just don’t have another 15 years.”
Locke said the restaurant has meant a lot to her and her family. She’s sad about leaving it behind.
“What really meant a lot was working with my children,” she said. Her voice cracked as she spoke. “That’s probably the sweetest part of it all. Being with my children and watching them with their friends and the staff.”
The restaurant’s impact in the community is a point of pride for Locke. It was part of the revitalization of downtown Hickory and Union Square and became a place where kids could hang out safely, Locke said.
“I liked it being a safe space,” she said. “Being a place where middle-schoolers could be dropped off and you knew things were healthy and safe in downtown.”
The restaurant also donated to local charities and supported schools.
The restaurant moved to Viewmont on N.C 127 several years ago. Locke feels in the years since her focus has been on other business opportunities and her family.
“I’ve really been unable to focus as much as I can on the deli,” Locke said. “That’s the other part of this decision: If I can’t do it 100 percent, I don’t want to do it.”
Locke said she’s realized she wants to strike a better balance between work and family, and give more focus to other businesses, like a health business she and her husband own in South Carolina. They plan to stay in Hickory and continue contributing to the community, she said. “We’re simplifying our life and finding what brings us joy,” she said.
She hopes to work on projects that would boost the hospitality industry in the area, like a hospitality academy.
Tentatively, Locke plans to close the restaurant in about two weeks, around Feb. 16, she said.
