The Greater Hickory Tennis Association Board of Directors recently met at Lake Hickory Country Club and elected its officers.
Hani Nassar was elected as president, Allen Finley as vice president, Bonnie Bishop as secretary and Donna Barger as treasurer. Lela Thompson was voted as the local league coordinator.
The mission of the GHTA Board of Directors is to raise awareness by creating opportunities to learn, play and promote the healthy sport of tennis. There are approximately 1,500 tennis players registered to play in the United States Tennis Association League in the Hickory area.
The GHTA is a recreational nonprofit organization that has an all-volunteer board of directors that acts as a resource to promote diverse tennis programs development, advocate for USTA League tennis, provide equipment grants, support charitable tennis events and aid with facility growth.
Last September, GHTA sponsored a two-day Tri-Level Tennis Tournament in Hickory which drew 400 players and their families. This made a very positive and significant impact on the economy in our community.
For more information on GHTA or area tennis activities, contact Bonnie Bishop at bonbbishop@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.