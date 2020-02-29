The Greater Hickory Tennis Association Board of Directors recently met at Lake Hickory Country Club and elected its officers. Pictured on the front row, from left, are Donna Barger, Hani Nassar, Naomi East, Lenny Teague and Wayne Giese. On the back row are Bonnie Bishop, Kathy Wood, Lela Thompson, Allen Finley, Karen Tonks and Jerry Hinton.