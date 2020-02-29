Greater Hickory Tennis Association

The Greater Hickory Tennis Association Board of Directors recently met at Lake Hickory Country Club and elected its officers. Pictured on the front row, from left, are Donna Barger, Hani Nassar, Naomi East, Lenny Teague and Wayne Giese. On the back row are Bonnie Bishop, Kathy Wood, Lela Thompson, Allen Finley, Karen Tonks and Jerry Hinton.

 Submitted photo

The Greater Hickory Tennis Association Board of Directors recently met at Lake Hickory Country Club and elected its officers.

Hani Nassar was elected as president, Allen Finley as vice president, Bonnie Bishop as secretary and Donna Barger as treasurer. Lela Thompson was voted as the local league coordinator.

The mission of the GHTA Board of Directors is to raise awareness by creating opportunities to learn, play and promote the healthy sport of tennis. There are approximately 1,500 tennis players registered to play in the United States Tennis Association League in the Hickory area.

The GHTA is a recreational nonprofit organization that has an all-volunteer board of directors that acts as a resource to promote diverse tennis programs development, advocate for USTA League tennis, provide equipment grants, support charitable tennis events and aid with facility growth.

Last September, GHTA sponsored a two-day Tri-Level Tennis Tournament in Hickory which drew 400 players and their families. This made a very positive and significant impact on the economy in our community.

For more information on GHTA or area tennis activities, contact Bonnie Bishop at bonbbishop@gmail.com.

Load comments