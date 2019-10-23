Hickory Motor Speedway was the location for 380 laps of exciting racing action this past weekend with the running of the Calico Coatings Fall Brawl. After the event was postponed due to rain Saturday night, Sunday brought forth a beautiful, sunny day for racing.
The Street Stocks led off the action with their 30-lap feature. The 2019 HMS Street Stock champion Drew Cox set the fast time in qualifying and started from the pole position with Jesse Clark to his outside. Cox took the early lead and ended up holding on for the victory, while Clark remained hot on his heels for much of the race but was forced to settle for second. Finishing third was Mark Whitten, with Jordan McGregor taking fourth and Derek Fowler coming in fifth.
The Carolina Custom Golf Cart Super Trucks rolled onto the famed 3/8-mile oval next for their 50-lap battle. Jody Measamer took the top spot in qualifying with Charlie Watson starting to his outside and Robert Tyler and Dakota Slagle making up row two. After multiple cautions, Watson was able to take first place ahead of second-place Slagle, third-place Measamer, fourth-place Tyler and fifth-place Tanner Long.
A 100-lap race involving the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models took place third, with Josh Kossek taking the point position in qualifying and Stevie Johns Jr. starting to his outside. In the second row were Monty Cox and 2019 HMS Limited Late Model Champion Cody DeMarmels. Johns ultimately earned the win despite numerous cautions, while Mitch Walker finished second, Ryan Rackley came in third and Cox and Benji Woodward finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Closing the event was the NASCAR Whelen All-American Late Models in a 200-lap feature. Taylor Gray set the fast time in qualifying and started from the front with Mike Darne to his outside, while Gage Painter and Nolan Pope made up row two. Although Gray took the checkered flag in the end, Gracie Trotter made a hard charge at the top spot before settling for second. Coming in third was Painter, with Ryan Vargas taking fourth and Pope finishing fifth.
The Southeast Super Trucks will be in action this Saturday at HMS, while the North-South Shootout comes to “America’s Most Famous Short Track” Nov. 7-9.
For more information, check out www.hickorymotorspeedway.com or visit HMS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The track can also be reached by calling 828-464-3655.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.