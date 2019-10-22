A Granite Falls man was sentenced to up to seven years in prison after being convicted of felony breaking and entering, according to a release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.
Jamie Todd Miller, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaking and entering and one felony count of fleeing to elude arrest on Monday, according to the release.
Miller also admitted to being a habitual felon. He has three previous felony convictions for breaking and entering in Caldwell and Burke counties, according to the release.
The
conviction stems from two incidents of breaking and entering in late 2017 and early 2018.
In November 2017, Miller stole a generator and other items from a storage facility in Granite Falls, according to the release. Granite Falls Police Department investigators identified Miller through security footage and records from a credit card Miller stole from a storage unit, according to the release.
In January 2018, security footage showed Miller breaking into and stealing from cars, according to the release. Lenoir police officers found Miller’s car in a restaurant parking lot. Officers chased Miller through Lenoir. Miller later left the vehicle and continued fleeing on foot, according to the release.
Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Matthews handled the case for the prosecution.
