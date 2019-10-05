NEWTON - People are invited to dine at The Corner Table today during the organization's Gourmet Hot Dog Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is being held during the fourth anual Foothills Folk Art Festival.
The quarter pound all-beef gourmet hot dogs will be served as a combo with kettle chips and a drink for $8, or individually for $6. Attendees can build their own from a list of toppings or choose from a list of seven crafted ones. Diners can expect to see a Southern Comfort dog, Philly Cheese dog, Pimento Cheese dog, Dog on Fire, The New Yorker, Carolina dog, and Chili Cheese dog. A Naked dog will be available as well for $3.
Diners will have the option to eat inside, take out, or enjoy the atmosphere of the festival at an outside dining table.
For more information on The Corner Table or the hot dog event, visit www.thecornertable.org or contact the office at 828-464-0355 or info@thecornertable.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.