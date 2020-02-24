HICKORY, N.C. — For the second-straight day and game, the Catawba Valley Community College baseball team dominated on the diamond behind a masterful pitching performance.
Sophomore captain Andrew Patrick tossed the program’s second no-hitter in as many days, lifting the Red Hawks to a 13-0 conference win in six innings against Paul D. Camp at Henkel-Alley Field.
Patrick retired 18 of the 21 batters he faced, including five on strikeouts. Of his 79 pitches, 46 were for strikes.
The only miscues for Patrick came on a one-out walk of Hurricanes center fielder Xavier Anderson in the first inning and a leadoff walk to left fielder Brett Walsh in the sixth inning. Patrick also hit third baseman Keyshawn Johnson with a pitch to lead off the third inning.
Patrick’s effort on the mound was aided by a Red Hawk offense that tallied 13 hits, including a team-high three off the bat of second baseman Chandler Blackwelder.
Catawba Valley catcher Will Samuelson, first baseman Sabion Thomas and designated hitter Noah Love all drove in a team-high three RBI each.
CVCC (6-1, 3-0 in Region 10) took command of Sunday’s series finale with three runs in the third inning, including an RBI single by Blackwelder and an RBI double by Thomas. Love drove in the third CVCC run on an RBI sac fly.
The Red Hawks opened the game up in the fifth inning behind six runs — two coming on a home run by Thomas, which was his second homer in as many games.
Samuelson also tallied an RBI double during the inning, while left fielder Jackson Brown, pinch hitter Zack Summerville and Love also recorded an RBI single each.
Padding its lead and setting up the run-rule victory, Catawba Valley scored four runs in the sixth inning, including a two-run double by Samuelson and an RBI single by pint hitter Jacob Thompson, who came in to replace Thomas at first base.
Patrick continued to hold the Hurricane bats at bat, retiring the final batter of the game on a looking strikeout, to earn the historic no-hit victory — only the sixth in program history.
Fresh off a three-game sweep in its conference opener, the CVCC baseball team returns to action on Wednesday when it travels to USC Lancaster for a doubleheader — the first of three consecutive road match ups for the Red Hawks. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. in Lancaster, S.C.
