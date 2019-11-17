The HomeGoods store in Hickory will hold its grand opening today in the Hickory Ridge Shopping Center.
The new home decor store is located at 1856 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE, and the grand opening will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
HomeGoods is only the latest business to open in Hickory. In recent months and weeks, several other businesses have opened their doors.
Here’s a look at a few of them, including a new restaurant in downtown, a new dental practice and two new automotive service centers:
A new restaurant in downtown offers eclectic fare
A new business has opened up in the former Josh’s restaurant site on Union Square. The spot was empty for four years.
Notions, a small plates restaurant featuring an extensive wine and cocktail selection, opened this summer.
Head chef Rachel Dugger described the restaurant’s offerings as “Southern plates with an upscale touch.” Dugger added that the restaurant changes its menu seasonally and sources its ingredients to local farms in places like Conover in Catawba County and Fallston in Cleveland County.
The restaurant’s current menu includes items such as shrimp and fried cheese grits, flank steak, short rib, steak tartare and falafel.
Marie Geissele, who owns the business along with her husband Al, said that in creating the restaurant she wanted to honor the history of the building where it’s located. She specifically mentioned Zerden’s, a clothing store that was once located in the building.
Geissele said the building’s name came from the desire to honor the building’s history as a haberdashery. She said they were looking for synonyms for “haberdasher” and came upon the term “notion,” a term referring to certain sewing accessories.
The name worked well because it allowed them to stylize the “t” to look like a corkscrew, a nod to the restaurant’s wine selection, Geissele said. The names of two of the cocktails on the restaurant’s menu — the Haberdasher and Zerden’s Bold Fashioned — pay homage to the history as well.
The restaurant also offers live music in the outdoor seating area on Fridays and Saturdays. Geissele said Notions will make heaters, blankets and umbrellas available to allow shows in the colder months “to try to expand the seasons.”
Additional information
Location: 206 Union Square NW
Hours: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Cost: Current food prices range from $4-$18. Wine prices vary and include options to purchase both individual glasses and bottles.
For more information: Call 828-855-0905 or type “Notions828” in the Facebook search bar.
Other recently-opened businessesAspen Dental
What: The office is part of a national chain of dental practices. The practice accepts all insurers and allows financing, according to a company press release.
Other services include a money-back guarantee for dentures and “a free exam and X-rays for new patients without dental insurance,” according to the release.
Location: 2290 U.S. 70 SE
Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday; 7:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday. The practice also offers extended hours during some evenings and on Saturdays, according to the release.
Phone number: 828-270-3033
Strickland Brothers 10-minute Oil Change
What: An automotive service center offering services like oil changes, state inspections and tire rotations.
Roger Adkins, assistant manager of the N. Center Street location, said the shop’s goal is to have customers out within 10 minutes. In addition to locations in North Carolina, the company also has a presence in Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, Adkins said.
Locations: 2142 N. Center St. and 226 16th St. NW
Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday
Phone numbers: 828-328-9975 (N. Center Street location) and 828-324-4841 (16th Street NW location)
A business coming soonShuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar
The seafood restaurant with locations along the East Coast will be opening a location later this month, said Darren Keeler, digital media specialist for the company.
The restaurant will be located at 2117 U.S. 70 SE.
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
To find more information, apply for a job at the restaurant or enter to win free oysters for a year, type “Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar — Hickory NC” into the Facebook search bar.
One other business we’re keeping an eye onWingstop
Wingstop, a national franchise specializing in chicken wings, appears to be opening a franchise on U.S. 70 next to the Aspen Dental office.
The sign for the restaurant is up and workers were inside the building this week.
