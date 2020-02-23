It started with one. Then quickly another. Then a handful more.
In 2019, a new market flourished in Catawba County as CBD stores cropped up from Hickory to the town of Catawba. The trend started in January 2019, when several CBD, or cannabidiol, stores opened in Hickory.
More stores opened and even gas stations and smoke shops started selling CBD, a derivative of hemp, a cannabis plant without the psychoactive ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol, THC, found in marijuana.
Business signs with green hemp leaves and “CBD here” advertisements showed up across the county.
Over time, that dwindled. Some stores closed and others stopped selling CBD oils and lotions. But the stores that stuck around say business is getting better and better.
Jeannie Porter and her husband James opened the first CBD store in Catawba County in 2019. She says business at the Hickory store, as well as the Lenoir location, grew significantly over the year.
“We saw a bunch of stores pop up but a bunch of stores fell to the wayside,” Porter said. “Ours continues to grow.”
Marc Hughes jumped on the bandwagon a year late. He still sees a bright future for his business Franny’s Farmacy in Hickory, a franchise of an Asheville-based hemp company. The store opened in January and is already gaining traction, Hughes said.
He sees the way to make a CBD store work is to be reliable, educational and trustworthy, he said. That’s how he thinks his business will make it despite competition.
“What people are looking for is a reputable source,” he said. “If they feel I’m somewhere they can trust, that’s how this will work.”
Porter said that’s what she’s found, too. With so much CBD being sold — behind the counter of a gas station or even online — Porter thinks the best way to keep CBD here is to sell quality products and teach people how to tell the difference.
“It’s my job to educate anybody and the community. That’s the only way,” she said.
Hughes is a pharmacist and still works part-time in the industry. His background in medicine sets the store apart, he said. He can teach people about CBD and knows how it might interact with the medicine they already take.
“People are coming in and they want to understand what it (CBD) is,” he said. “They have questions about medicine they have, too.”
Christine Tobias, owner of VLife CBD in Hickory with Anthony Fulginiti, said the potential medicinal aspect of CBD is why it’s so popular in the area.
More research is being done on CBD’s medical uses, but right now the only use for CBD in the medical field is in one FDA-approved drug used to treat some rare epileptic seizures, according to the World Health Organization.
But Tobias said users tout pain relief, better sleep, better concentration and anxiety relief. That’s why she got into the business and opened the store in the summer of last year.
“I was able to see, on the medical side, what cannabis did for patients and it was incredible,” she said.
Now, she works with customers who didn’t find relief in traditional medicine. As CBD became more popular, more and more people turned to her store, she said. “We have people here with a need for it,” Tobias said.
In some cases, Tobias thinks CBD stops people from turning to addictive habits to treat their pain. “When you feel good on CBD you don’t feel the need to drink, do drugs, take opioids,” Tobias said.
Hughes thinks a lot of people in the area are in need of pain relief but are fearful of using opioids. CBD is an option they’re looking to more and more, he said. “With the opioid crisis, people just don’t want to use the same medicine,” he said.
Tobias sees a bright future for CBD and hemp in the area. Regulations on CBD are important to that future, she said.
“I think it should be regulated,” Tobias said. “There will be more trust (in stores). I really think that’s important. There needs to be a little bit more credibility.”
That could mean making CBD sellers become licensed or requiring CBD to be checked by the state or federal government, she said. Tobias takes issue with some regulations the state has considered including a ban on dry, smokable hemp. She still supports other regulations.
Porter feels the same way. Regulating stores would be beneficial but not so far as to ban dry smokable hemp, she said. “I know a lot of people are wary of regulations but I think stores should be licensed because that pushes out the bad seeds,” Porter said.
So much business is blooming out of the hemp industry it’s become part of the economy, Porter said.
Hemp got its start in North Carolina with legislation allowing a pilot hemp growing program in North Carolina and the 2018 Farm Bill that allowed for CBD sales in the state. Porter said there’s no backing away from hemp now.
“In the past couple of years there’s been so much investment — farmers, retail, processors — there’s just a ton of business that have been brought,” she said. “It’s too far in to go back.”
A next step could be medical marijuana but Porter doesn’t expect that any time soon. She and other CBD retailers are open to the idea but it could be years before it’s sold in North Carolina, she said. Right now, the future of CBD stores is in hemp, she said.
“It’ll be no time soon,” Porter said. “Our state is a conservative one. I think we would be one of the last (to legalize it). But I think North Carolina, in general, is very open to the future of hemp.”
